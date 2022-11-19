Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Players Dominate Soccer Stars List

Newly crowned champions FC Platinum dominated the 2022 Castle Soccer Stars of the Year which were announced following the conclusion of the voting process on Friday

The Zvishavane-based side, who won their fourth consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title had three of their players being voted into the top 11.

The trio includes their top scorer Walter Musona, who is the favourite to be crowned the Soccer Star of the Year, goalkeeper Wallace Magalane who kept 16 clean sheets in 20 matches, and defender Gift Bello who won his seventh career league title.

Ngezi Platinum Stars who finished the season on position four had two players, goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and striker Delic Murimba making it into the soccer stars finalists.

The league's Golden boot winner, William Manondo who banged in 17 goals for Caps United made it into the list. Manondo is expected to challenge Musona for the coveted Soccer Star of the Year award.

Unlike in previous years when players from Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos and Highlanders used to dominate the all-star team, this time around they had only one player each among the league's top 11 players.

Dynamos' are represented by central defender Frank Makarati while Highlanders' playmaker Devine Mhindirira was also recognised after a brilliant season for Bosso,

Chicken Inn's Brian Muza, who scored 11 goals in his maiden season in the Premiership, Black Rhinos' forward Eli Kiyana Ilunga and former Young Warriors attacking midfielder Tinotenda Benza made it into the stars' list.