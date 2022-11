The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, endorsed on Friday, in Dublin, Ireland, the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences arising from the use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas.

His Excellency Minister Abshir Omar delivered a speech at the meeting, in which he emphasized that Somalia gives great priority to the protection of civilians and the safety of its citizens.