# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: Former Majority Leader Who Hired His Daughter as Committee Clerk Charged

19 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

A former Majority leader has been charged for participating in the hiring of his daughter by the County Assembly Service Board.

Alfred Weswa, who served as Majority Leader of Trans-Nzoia County Assembly, was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He was arraigned at Kitale Law Court on Thursday, November 18, where he was charged with four counts including abuse of office and failure to declare conflict of interest when he, with others, participated in the shortlisting and recruitment process.

According to the anti-graft body, the court heard that Weswa also participated in the interview and subsequent employment of his daughter Joan Nangila Wafula as a Committee Clerk at the Assembly.

The suspect was charged at the Kitale Anti-Corruption Court where he denied wrongdoing pleading not guilty on all counts against him.

He was admitted to a bond of Sh300,000 with a cash bail alternative of Sh100,000 through Chief Magistrate Julias Ng'arng'ar.

"EACC yesterday arrested Alfred Weswa, former majority leader, Trans-Nzoia County Assembly for abuse of office and failure to declare conflict of interest when he participated in the shortlisting, interview and employment of his daughter as a Committee Clerk at the Assembly," EACC's statement read in part.

The court affirmed that Weswa acted contrary to the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 which requires every state officer and public officer to use the best efforts to avoid being in a situation where personal interests conflict or appear to conflict with the State officer's or public officer's official duties.

The Act further stipulates that any state or public officer whose personal interests conflict with their official duties shall declare the personal interests to the public entity or the Commission.

The case will be mentioned on December 7, 2022.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.