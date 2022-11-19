Kenya: Ruto Promises Radical Policy Reforms to Spur Investments

Kwale — The government will pursue policies that spur investments in the country, President William Ruto has said.

He noted that gone are the days when brokers and unscrupulous businessmen drove the importation of goods in Kenya.

"We are going to reverse the trend that was killing local industries and denying our youths job opportunities," he said.

The President noted that his administration was keen on protecting and redeeming the confidence of investors.

He regretted that at least 16 local steel companies had gone bust in the last few years as a result of hostile business environment.

"Government policy will be informed by how it benefits the locals," he insisted.

The President was speaking on Friday at the opening of the Devki integrated steel plant in Samburu, Kwale County.

He assured investors of the Government's support, including the abolishment of punitive levies and taxes.

He reckoned that the consumption of steel will spike as the Government embarks on its infrastructural, manufacturing and affordable housing programmes.

The President challenged leaders to unite and focus on serving Kenyans.

"We were elected because of our development credentials. We must, therefore, endeavour to meet the pre-election pledges that we made to the people."

Trade, Investment and Industry CS Moses Kuria said the Government was keen on reviving the economy.

"Our primary goal is to take Kenya back to growth path and ensure ordinary people have an opportunity to earn an income," he said.

Roads, Transport and and Public Service CS Kipchumba Murkomen said Government will invest in modern infrastructure for investments to flow into the country.

He was supported by his Public Service and Gender counterpart Aisha Jumwa who noted that foreign investments will open up the Coastal Region.

She said Government will devolve Huduma Centres to enhance service delivery at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs CS Salim Mvurya said value addition, mineral processing and royalty payment were his priority.

The Chairman Devki Group of Companies Narendra Raval lauded the Government for its revolutionary policies that he said will drive business growth in the country.

Other leaders present were Governors Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta), Simon Kachapin (Westpokot) and MPs Gonzi Rai (Kinango), Faisal Bader (Msambweni), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), Fatuma Mazito Kwale), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Issa Juma Boy (Lamu). - Presidential Communication Service