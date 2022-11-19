Namibia: Geingob Calls Out Name-Droppers Ahead of Congress

The presidency has called on campaigners to desist from using president Hage Geingob's name to influence the Swapo congress.

The presidency warned that impersonating someone is a criminal offence and punishable by law.

"The public or delegates to the Swapo [congress] are urged not to believe such claims by any person misrepresenting himself or herself by claiming to be the president. President Geingob has not called any congress delegates to influence them in favour of any candidate," the presidency said in a statement yesterday.

Geingob has decided not to endorse any of the candidates for the positions being contested at the forthcoming seventh Swapo congress convening from 25 to 27 November.

"Emphasising the principle of playing the ball and not the man or woman, president Geingob believes in fair play, as well as transparent and free elections, in which losers accept defeat and winners act with dignity," the statement added.