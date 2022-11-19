South Africa: 38 People Injured After Bus Overturns

Rawsonville — This morning, thirty eight people, including children, were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 in Rawsonville, direction Paarl.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the bus lying on its side partially in the yellow lane. A triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients. On closer inspection, thirty patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate while eight patients sustained serious injuries. Fortunately, no fatal injuries were found on scene.

ER24, Metro EMS and various other medical services at the scene treated the patients before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics.