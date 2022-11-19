Rwanda: Climate Action - Rwanda Is a Laboratory of Innovative Ideas

interview

Like many other countries, Rwanda continues to experience effects of climate change, including landslides and droughts. The government and citizens, with the support of the UN, have taken several climate actions to tackle the challenges. In this interview with Africa Renewal's Kingsley Ighobor at COP27, the UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, Ozonnia Ojielo, explains some of the innovative climate actions in Rwanda and highlights the outcomes he expects from COP27. These are excerpts from the interview:

What is your assessment so far of COP27?

It was important for me to attend COP27 because officials of the government of Rwanda came here in significant numbers, given the multiplicity of climate issues that interest them. And the UN system is in sync with the government in terms of development aspirations. From Rwanda's perspective, it's been an outstanding COP.

On the first day, President Paul Kagame launched a green investment facility at an event that was well attended. The investment facility was oversubscribed--while the target was $100 million, over $104 million was realised within 30 minutes.

The Minister of Environment [Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya] and other government officials and members of the civil society are still here in the second week. Many high-level conversations have taken place, including the signing of a Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) facility agreement with Germany.

Rwanda is acknowledged as a pacesetter in national responses to climate change effects.

Now, from an African or developing countries' perspective, there seems to be movement on key important agenda items, but the movement is incremental. We are hopeful our leaders will come up with the right solutions.

Africa is not asking for a favour from the Global North; Africa is still suffering from the historicity of the impact of the industrial revolution, a consequence of the development approaches of the Global North. The continent accounts for the lowest share of global greenhouse gas emissions but suffers the brunt of the climate crisis. These issues need to be factored into the conversation.

What is the current state of the climate crisis in Rwanda?

Rwanda is a small landlocked country. I often use the term 'mountain ridge country.' And so, floods and landslides are major challenges. There are also ecosystem challenges -- from wetlands to marshlands.

The government tried to address these issues very early on, as far back as 2012 when President Kagame established a fund", recognizing that the country doesn't need to depend on others to solve its problems.

And between 2012 and now [2022], Rwanda has raised more than $247 million for its green fund to respond to these challenges. It is securing more land for farming to boost agriculture, productivity and tackling landslides through increased construction of roads and reinforcements of land barriers and land borders.

Rwanda has done commendable work to show its commitment to climate action. The leadership came to COP27 fully prepared with a national plan on how to raise financing. The country was among the first to submit its revised NDCs, which it costed at $11 billion, and it's committed to raising almost half of that money from internal resources while it hopes to mobilise the remainder from international financing sources.

The country also established a number of facilities to tackle climate challenges and played a very active role in the work of the African Group of Negotiators on climate change.

So, Rwanda is active because climate change affects the country, even though its greenhouse gas emissions contribution is a negligible 0.01 per cent.

Rwanda is like a laboratory of ideas in Africa, and the UN system is very excited to work with the government and people, including the youth. I would tell potential investors to come to Rwanda. It is your prototype ground. You come here, you test, and you see it works well and you can scale up.

How is the UN supporting Rwanda's efforts?

In multiple ways, and I must give credit to the political leadership of Rwanda, including the President, the Minister of the Environment, and the leaders of other key institutions.

Rwanda has a whole-of-government approach to addressing climate change issues; it matches words with action.

With UN support, the country developed its NDCs, laying out the direction the government and the people want to go. It set up the Green Climate Fund. Other climate change-related facilities have been established.

We retooled the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework to enable the UN system to respond more effectively.

When you look at various strategies--the Green Climate Fund, the NDC, the various response plans, supporting the President and participation at COP27--the UN has been Rwanda's companion.

So, at the levels of policy, planning, organization and structure, the UN system in Rwanda has been very supportive.

Young people in Rwanda are famous for tech savviness. In terms of climate action, what have they been doing that youths in other countries may want to emulate?

My goodness!

There are many such innovative actions by Rwandan youths. Youth Connekt Africa, for example, is a major platform that brings young people together. And it was started by the President of Rwanda in 2012. Youth Connekt Africa in October this year commemorated its 5th Edition and is now present in 31 countries - Nigeria being the latest to join the group.

It's a platform where African youths get masterclasses, incubation classes and training. And then some financing is provided. There's a national innovation fund that allows those with good ideas to seek financing.

There are scores of ideas by young Rwandans on how to systematise and simplify agricultural equipment for people to use on their farms; how you support farmers by creating aggregator platforms; how you provide information on weather patterns to farmers; how you show them access to markets so they can compare experiences on prices using their mobile phones.

Also, Rwanda is very strong on ESG [environmental, social and governance] guidelines and is one of the least corrupt countries in Africa.

When you look at the standards of government effectiveness across the board. in terms of response to service delivery, trust in government, security, the rule of law and so on, independent studies score Rwanda between the upper 80s and the 90s out of 100.

So, it's an exciting moment for me to lead the UN effort in support of the government.

Finally, what would make you happy when COP27 is finally over?

Well, first, a strong recognition of the issue of loss and damage. We hope they accelerate discussions on it and reach a conclusion that's good for Africa.

Second is the issue of financing. The understanding is that we need to scale up now on adaptation financing rather than mitigation because adaptation is what makes the change happen in national development. Double the current financing for adaptation is not asking for too much.

Three, there are issues around technology transfer. Adaptation requires technologies, so discussions are necessary around intellectual property rights and giving franchises to African institutions to be able to adopt and adapt the technologies that will boost climate resilience.

Fourth is just energy transitions. Again, it's not a favour because Africa did not cause the problem.

So, the Global North mostly caused climate challenges and will need to meet its obligations and provide financing for Africa to achieve energy security.

As the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, the alternative is hellish. So let's work on global solidarity to get this done for Africa.