Tanzania: Mwinyi Earns Kudos for Exemplary Leadership

A CROSS SECTION of analysts has expressed confidence in the leadership of Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, calling for public support to enable the government realise its development objectives.

According to the analysts, in the two years of Dr Mwinyi's leadership, Zanzibar has recorded tremendous achievements especially in strengthening the Government of National Unity (GNU) which resulted into promotion of peace and political stability which are crucial for development.

The meeting organised by Watch Tanzania was aimed at assessing the two-year leadership of Dr Mwinyi in strengthening democracy and upholding the Government of the National Unity in isles.

Demokrasia Makini Secretary General Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir said that President Mwinyi has fulfilled his responsibility by ensuring peace and political stability in Zanzibar. He called upon other political parties to emulate him.

"The eighth phase government under the leadership of Dr Mwinyi is an example worth to be emulated by other leaders ... since President Mwinyi was sworn in to assume presidency, Zanzibar has remained calm as there are no incidents of breach of peace and the political atmosphere has remained stable," he said.

Mr Ameir further implored politicians in Zanzibar to continue working together with the government in promoting and maintaining peace and unity as key ingredients in attaining development.

He explained that, every politician in the country has the responsibility of safeguarding peace for the benefit of the nation and its people.

Mr Ameir further urged Zanzibaris to ignore politicians who utter inflammatory statements which can cause divisions among Zanzibaris.

"Every political leader has the responsibility to preach peace and unity which are crucial for development," he said.

For her part, Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA), Chairperson Ms Joyce Shebe said that GNU has become a major catalyst for peace in the islands.

She said in two years of President Mwinyi's leadership, Zanzibar recorded stable political atmosphere which has also encouraged women to participate in various economic activities.

Media practitioner, Mr Juma Ayoub Mohamed implored the journalists to use their profession in protecting GNU for the betterment of the nation.

A veteran politician, Baraka Shamte said that the development recorded in Zanzibar was a result of President Mwinyi's hard working spirit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Dr Mwinyi has managed to bring development in the isles and united Zanzibaris, something which was very rare in the past," he said.

He praised President Mwinyi for prioritising education, an initiative that is implemented through various measures, including improving the learning and teaching infrastructure so that all children can go to school.

"Haile Selassie Secondary School, which is a big secondary school in Unguja and takes more than 5,000 students per year, has been renovated. Bembela School now enrols both male and female students contrary to the previous years when it was taking girls only," he said.

He added that cooperation among political parties has also helped to promote political stability, a key factor in fostering development.

Representative from Chama Cha Mapinduzi Leila Ngozi said that political stability enables the government to deliver. "Development and achievements attained in Zanzibar is also attributed to President Mwinyi's good leadership.

According to Ms Ngozi, the ruling party is pleased with the manner in which Dr Mwinyi is implementing CCM's 2020-25 election manifesto.