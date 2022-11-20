Uganda: Youths Raise Voices Over Climate Change

Kampala — A section of Kampala youth's recently took to the streets to raise awareness in relation to worsening effects of climate change characterised by unpredictable rainfall patterns, drought, floods and landslides.

"We are experiencing floods, Mudslides, continuous drought because of reduction in tree cover," Oscar Ssenyonga the founder and Artistic Designer of Mambya Arts Foundation said.

Ssenyonga, who spoke during the Act Now Climate Activism Match, said they are distributing trees countrywide to increase forest cover. He said they have so far distributed more than 15,000 trees countrywide and the exercise is ongoing.

This comes as Uganda joined the rest of the world for the just concluded COP27 in Egypt.

A Report released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), ahead of the COP27 shown that countries that fail to recognize the opportunities afforded by a green revolution run the risk of increasing social inequality, civil unrest, and less competitive economies if proposed transitions to net-zero emissions pathways are not well managed.

The report dubbed: How Just Transition Can Deliver the Paris Agreement, analyses both enhanced short-term climate pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs, and long-term strategies in which countries describe their plans for net zero.

Achim Steiner, the UNDP Administrator said the report provides real-world insights into how to accelerate momentum around a just transition that is fair and equitable for the energy sector and beyond.

Immaculate Ahumuze a Climate Change Activist from Rise Up Movement said: "We have chosen to walk around the town in the climate activism walk, creating awareness, sensitizing the community that climate change is real, we need to act and take climate action so that we are able to redefine our mother nation by planting trees, advocating for the reusable pads for the girl child and recycling the plastics."

Stephan Carolyn, another Climate Change Activist from Rise Up Movement said it is important to inform the public about the negative impacts of climate change.

Kampala is only our first stop,

We plan on moving all around Uganda & East Africa to Raise Awareness & Educate on the current #ClimateCrisis as we plant & give out trees Creating a better, safer planet for us all. #ActAfricaNow pic.twitter.com/IKiw8BAAQT

-- Oscar Ssenyonga (@oscarssenyonga) November 5, 2022