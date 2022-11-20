Kenya: Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Fatal Kiambu Stabbing, Murder Weapon Recovered

Nairobi — Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday arrested another two suspects linked to a recent fatal stabbing following a robbery in Kiambu.

Devone Odero, who is believed to be the prime suspect, was arrested alongside an accomplice identified as Dennis Kimani at a PSV terminus in Githurai brought to six the number of suspects arrested in relation to the incident.

Keagan Githua, an IT graduate from Strathmore University, was pronounced dead on arrival at an Hospital in Kiambu after he was stabbed on the chest by robbers on a motorcycle in Ridgeways, Kiambu county and his phone taken away.

Following Odero's arrest, police recovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Saturday's arrest came after detectives completed investigations into the killing of the 24-year-old on October 30, 2022, leading to public outcry on rising cases of violent muggings.

The suspect led detectives to the spot where he had hidden the killer knife used in the murder of Keagan.

The victim's phone was later recovered by the police based at Nairobi's Muthaiga Police Station.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, DCI noted that its detectives had earlier arrested four other suspects linked to the murder leading to the subsequent arrests after mounting a dawn operation.

"Saturday's arrest of Odero and Kimani, followed the arrest of their four other accomplices earlier in the week, in a case conclusively investigated by detectives based at DCI Starehe, counterparts from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB)," the agency reported.

"The arrest of the first suspect at a city toilet along Nairobi's River Road in a dawn operation by the Starehe based sleuths, cracked their case leading to the subsequent arrests of the rest of the suspects," DCI stated.

Four other suspects were arrested in the week following the murder.