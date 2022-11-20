# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Fatal Kiambu Stabbing, Murder Weapon Recovered

20 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

Nairobi — Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday arrested another two suspects linked to a recent fatal stabbing following a robbery in Kiambu.

Devone Odero, who is believed to be the prime suspect, was arrested alongside an accomplice identified as Dennis Kimani at a PSV terminus in Githurai brought to six the number of suspects arrested in relation to the incident.

Keagan Githua, an IT graduate from Strathmore University, was pronounced dead on arrival at an Hospital in Kiambu after he was stabbed on the chest by robbers on a motorcycle in Ridgeways, Kiambu county and his phone taken away.

Following Odero's arrest, police recovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Saturday's arrest came after detectives completed investigations into the killing of the 24-year-old on October 30, 2022, leading to public outcry on rising cases of violent muggings.

The suspect led detectives to the spot where he had hidden the killer knife used in the murder of Keagan.

The victim's phone was later recovered by the police based at Nairobi's Muthaiga Police Station.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, DCI noted that its detectives had earlier arrested four other suspects linked to the murder leading to the subsequent arrests after mounting a dawn operation.

"Saturday's arrest of Odero and Kimani, followed the arrest of their four other accomplices earlier in the week, in a case conclusively investigated by detectives based at DCI Starehe, counterparts from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB)," the agency reported.

"The arrest of the first suspect at a city toilet along Nairobi's River Road in a dawn operation by the Starehe based sleuths, cracked their case leading to the subsequent arrests of the rest of the suspects," DCI stated.

Four other suspects were arrested in the week following the murder.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.