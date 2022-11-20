Kenya: Police Arrest Notorious Knife-Wielding Mugger Operating in Huruma, Kariobangi

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi arrested a notorious criminal on Saturday night following leads by several victims who positively identified the suspect.

It was established that the suspected mugger, who was identified as Dickson Gatonga Njeri, had been operating in Huruma and Kariobangi.

Gatonga was arrested by police on patrol along Outer Ring Road after the latter received intelligence that led to his arrest.

The National Police Service on Sunday said a kitchen knife was recovered from the suspect after searching, upon which he was placed in the cells awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The police service further it had made progress in maintaining law and order, and thanked the public for playing a role.

"The Multi-Agency Security team in Nairobi continues to record great success in accomplishing its objective of maintaining law and order," they said.

"We thank the public for partnering with the security team and for volunteering information leading to the successful arrest," added the police.

The arrest came in the midst of a sustained public outcry following increased crime cases in the capital.

As part of renewed efforts to curb rampant crime, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki announced the reorganization of the police command in the city to support a sting operation against criminals.

Kindiki kater met with the Deputy Inspector General of police Noor Gabow, his National Police Service counterpart Edward Mbugua and the DCI boss Amin Ibrahim on Wednesday to review progress on ongoing operations.