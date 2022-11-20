Tanzania: Govt Commits to Move Services Closer to People

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said that the sixth phase government is committed to ensure that Tanzanians have access to various social services closer to their areas.

Mr Majaliwa made the assurance on Friday when he toured various development projects in Ruangwa District of Lindi region.

"The government will continue to prioritise the health sector by strengthening the provision of services and construction of dispensaries, health centres and hospitals in the country, with the aim of moving these services closer to the people," the Premier said.

Mr Majaliwa further said that the kind of health centres that the government intends to have are those which offer all important services, such as surgery and maternity also there should be male and female wards and the wards for persons with special ailments.

He noted that the ongoing renovations of health facilities in the country involve zonal referral hospitals, regional referral hospitals, district hospitals, health centres and dispensaries.

Commenting on connection of electricity in rural areas, Mr Majaliwa unveiled that the government has distributed electricity contractors throughout the country, including in the villages of Ruangwa District to ensure that the service reaches all citizens.

Commenting on rural electrification, the PM said that the government has dispatched contractors countrywide, including Ruangwa villages in order to ensure that the services are accessible to many people.

In another development Premier Majaliwa directed regional leaders to make sure that they identify livestock keepers in their respective villages and their animals as part of efforts to resolve disputes between farmers and livestock keepers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PM also called on the livestock keepers countrywide to keep a number of animals which they can manage.

"No one has more rights than another; if you decide to keep livestock you should consider a manageable size, so that you do not feed them on farmers' crops because it is contrary to the law," he warned.

Moreover, Mr Majaliwa ordered local authorities to enforce the law which restricts people to cultivate crops 60 metres from rivers and other catchment areas so as to protect water sources.

Addressing the public when inspecting construction of Mbwemkuru Secondary School, the Prime Minister applauded the youth group named 'UKAJE UJENZI' for deciding to initiate the group and carry out various government activities.

Speaking on behalf of members, the group chairman thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her decision to implement various development projects, which have been an opportunity for them to earn income and redeem themselves from abject poverty.

On their part, residents from Nangurugai, Mbwemkuru and Narung'ombe villages thanked President Samia for facilitating implementation of various development projects, including health and education.