Tanzania: Aucho Named Best Player of Season

YOUNG Africans midfielder Khalid Aucho has been named Uganda's player of the season by 256 FOTY Award.

Aucho defeated Mamelodi Sundowns' goal keeper Dennis Onyango and Vipers striker Yunus Sentamu to claim the award.

Posting on his Instagram account Aucho thanked the organisers of the award for appreciating his contribution at club and national level for the year of 2022.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who voted for me being the best player of the year 256 FOTY Award in Uganda. Thank you a lot my fans worldwide and organisers for honouring our talent. My God bless you," read Aucho's statement via his Instagram account.

Aucho, the Uganda Cranes' assistant captain, has been voted for the award after his successful spell with the Dar es Salaam-based Young Africans.

The powerful midfielder joined Yanga from Egypt's Al Makasa in the season of 2020/21 and was among the players who steered Yanga to claim the Community Shield and Azam sports Confederation Cup and as well as this season's Community Shield following his team's 2-1 victory at Benjamini Mkapa Stadium.

Aucho who also plied his trade in Kenya's Tusker and Gor Mahia before moving to Europe and later in India, played a crucial role in helping Yanga to sail into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Club Africain of Tunisia 1-0 in Tunis.

Dennis Onyango and Thadeo Lwanga are among the players who have won the 256FOTY Award in recent years.