Africa: What's in Store On the Second Day of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Doha, Qatar — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar gathers pace on the second day on Monday evening, with three fixtures lined up. Here is what to expect from Doha.

England vs Iran - 4pm

The 'Three Lions', champions in 1966, will start the hunt for their second World Cup trophy when they take on Iran at 4pm. Iran is coached by a tactician who knows the English game inside out.

Carlos Queiroz worked for years as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United, and he has been handling the Iranian team since September 7, returning for a second stint after previously leading them to the 2014 World Cup.

This is seen as a straight forward match for the English however, with a gulf in class between the two sides. It will be interesting to see England coach Gareth Southgate's choice of the starting 11, especially with his squad selection having come under fire.

Senegal vs Netherlands - 6pm

This will definitely be the match of the day for all African faithful as African champions Senegal begin their campaign. The current squad have been likened to the 'golden generation' which reached the quarter finals of the 2002 showpiece.

They won the African Cup of Nations title for the first time ever and have been tipped to do well at the World Cup under coach Aliou Cisse who has just been recently handed a new improved contract.

However, the Senegalese will be without their talismanic striker Sadio Mane who is out injured after undergoing a foot surgery.

Mane scored the winning penalty that sent them to the World Cup against Egypt and his influence in the team is undeniable. However, an injury suffered while playing for his club Bayern Munich means he can only be a spectator from his television set in Munich.

The Dutch meanwhile, under coach Louis van Gaal are seeking a perfect start as they look to battle for their first ever World Cup. They return to the competition having missed qualification for Russia 2018.

Their last World Cup in Brazil ended in a third place finish.

USA vs Wales - 10pm

Wales will be playing at the World Cup for only their second time in their history and return to the global showpiece for the first time since reaching the quarter finals in 1958.

Led by Gareth Bale, who plays his club football in the United States and led his club Los Angeles FC to the title, Wales will be keen to continue their recent success.

The USA are returning to the World Cup after missing out on qualification for Russia 2018. They reached the round of 16 in Brazil 2014.