South Africa: Police On High Alert in Anticipation of Taxi Strike

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service in Western Cape with other law enforcement agencies under the auspices of the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints) have issued a stern warning against the backdrop of circulating messages about a taxi strike planned for Monday and Tuesday. The warning is directed at those who may be planning to embark on violent action and disruptions during the taxi strike that may impact on the lives of commuters, other transport operators and motorists within the City of Cape of Town district.

The integrated law enforcement agencies remain on high alert in anticipation of scores of commuters that will be left stranded because of the taxi strike and will henceforth opt for other modes of transport. The police deployments will focus on possible disruptions and violence to alternatives modes of transport at the disposal of commuters and road users as well as other infrastructure.

Public Order Police (POP), respective police station and unit contingents, the City of Cape Town's metro police, law enforcement officials, traffic services and security companies will be deployed at strategic positions for prompt and coordinated responses. A contingent of detectives will be on hand to investigate opened cases.

A plea is hereby made to those who are planning to partake in the strike to operate within the parameters of the law. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who transgress the law and infringe upon the rights of others.

Meanwhile engagement with the organisers of the March and relevant authorities remains an open option in efforts to ensure the safety of all inhabitants of the Western Cape. Law enforcement agencies respect the right of the aggrieved parties to strike. However such action must be undertaken within the confines of the law.

From Monday morning police will keep a watchful eye on all major routes and identified hotspots within the City of Cape Town district.

Commuters and transport operators experiencing disruptions are urged to contact the SAPS on 021 4660011 or the City of Cape Town's emergency number 107 alternatively 021 480 7700