# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Malawi: Customs Clearance Moves to New Premises At Mchinji Border

21 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Customs operations of both passenger and commercial clearance is moving to the new Mchinji-Mwami One Stop Border Post effective Monday, November 21, 2022, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has announced.

MRA says in a statement this is for initial testing of the facility before the official launch.

MRA says from Monday onwards, no customs clearance will be processed at the old office.

Three weeks ago, minister of Trade, Mark Katsonga Phiri, announced that the facility would be launched on 30th November subject to confirmation by President Lazarus Chakwera and his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema.

The K7.1bn African Development Bank funded project, started in December 2018 and was completed in February 2021.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.