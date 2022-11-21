Cameroonians Attack Presidential Celebration Event in France

A Cameroon cabinet minister was allegedly killed at a venue in France where President Paul Biya was to celebrate his 40th year in power.

It's reported that angry Cameroonians based in France stormed the venue on Saturday and overpowered the security, destroyed the cake and the decorations and attacked attendees.

It's believed that the furious members of the diaspora wanted to kill the president but he was not yet at the venue at the time of the attacks.

In a video shared on social media, a number of men and women can be seen storming the venue and destroying the well decorated hall before leaving minutes later, with a body lying in a pool of blood.

Biya has ruled the Central African country since 1982 following the resignation of the country's first post-independence president, Ahmadou Ahidjo.

There have been reports for years of human rights abuse and corruption by the Biya-led government.

The world's oldest serving head of state is alleged to be against all forms of political opposition threatening to end his dictatorship.

The country's key political and economic appointees are reportedly his loyalists, from the speaker of the National Assembly to the head of the army and the head of the country's oil and gas company.

Many Cameroonians have fled into exile to avoid being arrested and killed by Cameroonian forces.

The Cameroonian government had not confirmed the death of the minister or released a statement on the attack by Sunday night.

