# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

South Africa: 110 Homes Wrecked By Storm in Mpumalanga

21 November 2022
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Nothando Makhubela

A raging storm wrecked over 110 homes in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As well as the homes, three schools, a local clinic and a guest house were also demolished.

The thunderstorm left residents of Mahushu, Mkhuhlu, and Wards 3, 6, 9, 25 and 39 homeless.

Three children are reported to have been injured and were rushed to Matikwane Hospital.

Ehlanzeni District Municipality spokesperson Lucky Ngomane confirmed to Scrolla.Africa that tents have been provided for residents of houses whose roofs were blown off.

"Infrastructure damages include Inkunzi High, Siphumelele Secondary and Lundanda High Schools and about 110 houses, including Majika Clinic in Hazyview. The distribution of relief items such as blankets and tarpaulins is underway, while power supply is being restored," Ngomane said.

He said that the municipality would be in Hazyview distributing relief to affected residents on Sunday.

"The teams will assemble at Mahushu bus station next to Midway [on Sunday] and will be accompanied by sector departments for further assessment and distribution of relief material.

"We caution communities to evacuate floodline areas and to avoid crossing flooded water streams and rivers during this rainy season."

A resident in Mkhuhlu who wished to remain anonymous said: "This rain was very scary. I feared for the life of my children. Our roofing is gone. Everything is washed away by the storm. I don't know how we are going to get through this but we are grateful to be alive.

"As much as we have lost everything, we are happy to be alive. My children are still scared because they have never seen anything like this before -- we all nearly died."

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.