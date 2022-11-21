South Africa: 110 Homes Wrecked By Storm in Mpumalanga

A raging storm wrecked over 110 homes in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As well as the homes, three schools, a local clinic and a guest house were also demolished.

The thunderstorm left residents of Mahushu, Mkhuhlu, and Wards 3, 6, 9, 25 and 39 homeless.

Three children are reported to have been injured and were rushed to Matikwane Hospital.

Ehlanzeni District Municipality spokesperson Lucky Ngomane confirmed to Scrolla.Africa that tents have been provided for residents of houses whose roofs were blown off.

"Infrastructure damages include Inkunzi High, Siphumelele Secondary and Lundanda High Schools and about 110 houses, including Majika Clinic in Hazyview. The distribution of relief items such as blankets and tarpaulins is underway, while power supply is being restored," Ngomane said.

He said that the municipality would be in Hazyview distributing relief to affected residents on Sunday.

"The teams will assemble at Mahushu bus station next to Midway [on Sunday] and will be accompanied by sector departments for further assessment and distribution of relief material.

"We caution communities to evacuate floodline areas and to avoid crossing flooded water streams and rivers during this rainy season."

A resident in Mkhuhlu who wished to remain anonymous said: "This rain was very scary. I feared for the life of my children. Our roofing is gone. Everything is washed away by the storm. I don't know how we are going to get through this but we are grateful to be alive.

"As much as we have lost everything, we are happy to be alive. My children are still scared because they have never seen anything like this before -- we all nearly died."