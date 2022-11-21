Angola/South Africa: Bafana Wrap Up 2022 With Angola Draw

South Africa's brief winning run ended after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Angola in an international friendly match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa converted from the penalty spot in the 28th minute to hit back for Bafana Bafana after Angola had taken the lead via Zini eight minutes earlier.

After recording victories in their last three friendly games against Sierra Leone, Botswana and Mozambique, South Africa's short winning streak was halted by their Cosafa rivals.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos gave four chances to the team that started last Thursday's friendly match against Mozambique.

The Belgian brought in defender Siyanda Xulu, Luke le Roux as well as attackers Kgaogelo Sekgota and Fagrie Lakay.

Broos's opposite number Pedro Goncalves threw in six new faces in his starting lineup from the team that had faced Botswana three days earlier.

Ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques manned the goalposts for the Palancas Negras.

Angola were always a threat from corner kicks with Mabululu coming close twice in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Between those missed chances, Teboho Mokoena unleashed a trademark powerful shot that almost fooled Marques who, however, did well to parry the effort.

The visitors were then rewarded for their set-piece strength as Zini headed in a corner kick delivery from Pedro Miguel.

A few moments later, Marques was forced to make another save, but this time denying Sekgota as South Africa turned up the heat in response to falling behind.

Sekgota was then back to earn South Africa a penalty from a rough challenge by Zini and Lepasa stepped up to score his first goal in Bafana colours.

An adventurous attempt by Nyiko Mobbie from outside the box almost handed Bafana the lead in the first half's stoppage time, but his effort went just over the bar.

Broos was forced to throw in Grant Kekana to replace Siyanda Xulu who went out with a shoulder injury at half time and was rushed to hospital.

After the break, it was the Palancas Negras who looked more intent, with Mabululu drawing an excellent save from the hosts' captain Ronwen Williams just after the hour mark.

Not long after, Williams denied Pedro Miguel from a one-on-one situation as Angola took control of the game.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper then performed another blockbuster save from Gilberto's shot with seven minutes remaining.

Very late in the game, the introduction of Bongokhuhle Hlongwane and Khanyisa Mayo appeared to have brought in some energy for South Africa but they lacked the final touch.

It was Bafana's last match of 2022 before they resume the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

Image source: @Bafana Bafana on Twitter