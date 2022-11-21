# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia: President Inaugurates a New Galmudug State Palace

20 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia along with Galmudug State leader, Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor inaugurated a new Presidency in Dhusamareb city on Sunday.

In his opening address, Mohamud praised Galmudug leadership for the efforts to build the key installations and offices to deliver the service to the public which is vital for Somalia.

"The implementation of such a project and the efforts to liberate the areas under Al-Shabaab reflects the determination of Galmudug state and its people," added Mohamud.

The president described the new presidential palace in Galmudug state as a historic step in the right direction and improving the future of the people.

The inauguration was attended by Ministers and MPs at the federal and regional levels, the Vice President of Galmudug, and the Speaker of the state Parliament under tight security.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.