Somalia: President Inaugurates a New Galmudug State Palace

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia along with Galmudug State leader, Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor inaugurated a new Presidency in Dhusamareb city on Sunday.

In his opening address, Mohamud praised Galmudug leadership for the efforts to build the key installations and offices to deliver the service to the public which is vital for Somalia.

"The implementation of such a project and the efforts to liberate the areas under Al-Shabaab reflects the determination of Galmudug state and its people," added Mohamud.

The president described the new presidential palace in Galmudug state as a historic step in the right direction and improving the future of the people.

The inauguration was attended by Ministers and MPs at the federal and regional levels, the Vice President of Galmudug, and the Speaker of the state Parliament under tight security.