# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia: Hirshabelle State Leader Receives Somali President in Beledweyne

20 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud landed in Beledweyne city on Sunday, returning from several frontline areas in Galmudug state.

The leader of HirShabelle state Ali Gudlawe, members of regional lawmakers, and residents welcomed the president at the airport before being escorted to the Hiran region's HQs.

The head of the state is expected to meet with the local authorities and the public to know more about the situation in the city after several deadliest Al-Shabaab attacks.

Mohamud is also set to visit newly recaptured areas located on the outskirts of Beledweyne city to boost the morale of the national army and local clan militia fighters.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.