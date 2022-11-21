Somalia: Hirshabelle State Leader Receives Somali President in Beledweyne

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud landed in Beledweyne city on Sunday, returning from several frontline areas in Galmudug state.

The leader of HirShabelle state Ali Gudlawe, members of regional lawmakers, and residents welcomed the president at the airport before being escorted to the Hiran region's HQs.

The head of the state is expected to meet with the local authorities and the public to know more about the situation in the city after several deadliest Al-Shabaab attacks.

Mohamud is also set to visit newly recaptured areas located on the outskirts of Beledweyne city to boost the morale of the national army and local clan militia fighters.