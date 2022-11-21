Eritrea: 4th Congress of National Voluntary Blood Donors Association

The National Voluntary Blood Donors Association conducts its 4th Congress, yesterday, 19 November at Central Region Administration Hall.

In a three-year activity report presented, the chairwoman of the association, Ms. Alem Berhe underlined the main objective of the association is to ensure an adequate supply of safe blood and enrich the blood reserves of the National Blood Transfusion Service. She also said that voluntary blood donation that was 8 thousand liters in 2017 has increased to over 12 thousand liters in 2022, thanks to the efforts of the association and partners.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of Medical Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu on his part expressed readiness of the Ministry to support the endeavors of the association.

Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service on his part stated that even during the COVID-19 pandemic both the National Blood Transfusion Service and the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association have worked together to ensure supply of safe blood in health facilities and saving more lives.

At the congress, representatives of the National Union of Eritrean Women and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students presented message of solidarity and financial as well as audit reports were presented by their respective bodies.

Finally, participants elected an executive committee and certificate of recognition was handed over to the members of the outgoing executive committee.

The National Voluntary Blood Donors Association was established in 2013.