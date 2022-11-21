# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Eritrea: 4th Congress of National Voluntary Blood Donors Association

20 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Voluntary Blood Donors Association conducts its 4th Congress, yesterday, 19 November at Central Region Administration Hall.

In a three-year activity report presented, the chairwoman of the association, Ms. Alem Berhe underlined the main objective of the association is to ensure an adequate supply of safe blood and enrich the blood reserves of the National Blood Transfusion Service. She also said that voluntary blood donation that was 8 thousand liters in 2017 has increased to over 12 thousand liters in 2022, thanks to the efforts of the association and partners.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of Medical Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu on his part expressed readiness of the Ministry to support the endeavors of the association.

Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service on his part stated that even during the COVID-19 pandemic both the National Blood Transfusion Service and the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association have worked together to ensure supply of safe blood in health facilities and saving more lives.

At the congress, representatives of the National Union of Eritrean Women and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students presented message of solidarity and financial as well as audit reports were presented by their respective bodies.

Finally, participants elected an executive committee and certificate of recognition was handed over to the members of the outgoing executive committee.

The National Voluntary Blood Donors Association was established in 2013.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.