Tanzania's President Samia Wins Afrimma Leadership Award

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has won the Transformational Leadership Award for the 2022 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The award is in recognition of the President's contribution to the development of the arts and culture industry in the country.

The 9th edition of the music award and festival was held at Gilley's Southside Ballroom, Dallas, Texas, United States.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture Arts and Sports, Dr. Hassan Abbas attended and received the award on behalf of the President.

"President Samia has set an example in leadership for others to follow and notably impacted the entertainment scene in Tanzania," AFRIMMA said in a Statement.

"From restoring the defunct Tanzania Music Award to initiating the revamp of the copyright management system that provides artists with more economic empowerment... President Samia has left an indelible mark on the history of Tanzania."

The organizers also hailed the president for taking a lead role as a tour guide, spending 8 days out of office to record the famous film 'Tanzania: The Royal Tour' produced by CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

President Samia becomes the third African President and the first African Female Leader to win the award after 2015 the award went to the former President of Botswana Lt Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama and in 2017 the award was won by the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tanzanian stars Zuhura Othamn Soud famously known as 'Zuchu' and Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa 'Rayvanny " also were named Best East Africa artists of the year.