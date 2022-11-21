# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Angola: Moxico - Ravine Threatens Water Supply System

9 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — The main water supply and treatment system which benefits more than 200,000 people in Luena, eastern Moxico province, could be "swallowed" by a ravine progressing towards that social infrastructure.

The ravine is evolving with each rain that falls in the region, developing branches around the infrastructure, ANGOP has learnt.

Erosion is heading toward the water abstraction system from the Lumeje River and several residences as well as the medium voltage towers that carry electricity.

Speaking to the press, the director of the Infrastructure and Technical Services office Honório Sacuparica said that the work to halt the ravine has come to a standstill, due to lack of payment to the company that won the tender of the work.

Speaking during a visit paid by the provincial governor of Moxico Ernesto Muangala, aimed to assess the functioning of the water sector, the official said that the undertaking is financed by the Ordinary Resource of the Treasury (ROT), but he would not disclose the cost.

He said 1, 600 new connections have been completed, as part of the implementation of the Project for the Institutional Development of the Water Sector (PDISA II), which plans to increase the rate of water supply to Luena from 41 to 70 percent.

The city of Luena is supplied by the Lumeje river treatment system with 620 cubic meters and the Luena river with 200, totaling 820 cubic meters.

