Angola Oil & Gas - Somoil, TotalEnergies Among Prize Winners

Luanda — Private national oil company Somoil and multinational TotalEnergies joined the list of "Angola Oil & Gas" award gala winner on Saturday.

This was during an event organised by national consultancy and information provider about oil and gas, PetroAngola, aimed to honour the best players in the country's oil industry.

The event awarded the "Executive of the Year" prize to the CEO of Somoil, Edson dos Santos, who is leading the biggest private national operator focused on increasing crude oil production levels.

With stakes in Blocks 14, 18 and 31 offshore Angola and operator of Blocks 2/05, Somoil expects production of around 40,000 barrels per day (KBPD) by 2025.

The multinational TotalEnergies won the award in the "Operating Company of the Year" category, having contributed, between 2021/2022, to around 45% of the country's total production.

Operator of blocks 17 and 32, as well as blocks 17/06, 16 and 48, which are currently in the exploration phase, the French "supermajor" also has interests in blocks 14, 14K and 0 (zero).

Blocks 17 and 32 alone reflect an average daily volume standing at 387,000 barrels and 150,000 barrels of oil (KBPD), respectively.