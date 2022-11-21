# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Angola Oil & Gas - Somoil, TotalEnergies Among Prize Winners

20 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Private national oil company Somoil and multinational TotalEnergies joined the list of "Angola Oil & Gas" award gala winner on Saturday.

This was during an event organised by national consultancy and information provider about oil and gas, PetroAngola, aimed to honour the best players in the country's oil industry.

The event awarded the "Executive of the Year" prize to the CEO of Somoil, Edson dos Santos, who is leading the biggest private national operator focused on increasing crude oil production levels.

With stakes in Blocks 14, 18 and 31 offshore Angola and operator of Blocks 2/05, Somoil expects production of around 40,000 barrels per day (KBPD) by 2025.

The multinational TotalEnergies won the award in the "Operating Company of the Year" category, having contributed, between 2021/2022, to around 45% of the country's total production.

Operator of blocks 17 and 32, as well as blocks 17/06, 16 and 48, which are currently in the exploration phase, the French "supermajor" also has interests in blocks 14, 14K and 0 (zero).

Blocks 17 and 32 alone reflect an average daily volume standing at 387,000 barrels and 150,000 barrels of oil (KBPD), respectively.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.