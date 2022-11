Luanda — Angola's senior women's national handball team won the 25th African Championship on Saturday by beating Cameroon 29-19 in Dakar, Senegal.

At the first half, the African champions were winning 13 - 10.

Note that Angola, Cameroon, Congo (3rd) and Senegal (4th) will represent Africa at the next World Cup.

With the victory over Cameroon, Angola grab their 15th title, highest ever in the continent.

In history, the Angolan women lost only one final, in 1991, in Cairo, Egypt.