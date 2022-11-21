# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Tanzania: Azam Back On the Top of the Premier League

20 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

AZAM have regained the top seat of the NBC Premier League table after a narrow 1-0 win over Namungo at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi on Sunday evening.

The solitary goal was sourced by Edward Manyama in the 29th minute of the match driving them at the summit with 29 points from 13 matches.

It is the fifth consecutive win for the Chamazi based giants under the tutelage of Kali Ongala and his right hand man Aggrey Morris.

Azam's victory has seen Simba dropping to the second slot with 27 points from thirteen games while defending champions Young Africans are third on the ladder after bagging 26 points from ten outings.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Ihefu picked their second win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Coastal Union at Highland Estate Stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the triumph, they continue to accommodate the bottom place on the log with 8 points after twelve games.

In an early match, Mbeya City were held to a goalless draw at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

