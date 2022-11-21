# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ethiopia: Climate-Related Shocks 'Devastate' Lives and Livelihoods of Nearly 17 Million Pastoralists, Agro-Pastoralist in Ethiopia

19 November 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A new report released by the UN climate-related shocks continue to devastate the lives and livelihoods of nearly 17 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralist families in the northeastern, southern and southeastern regions of Ethiopia - Somali, Oromia, Afar and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (SNNP) regions.

The reduced availability of food, water and pasture have triggered internal displacement and deepened food insecurity, exacerbating health and protection risks, the report said.

In Somali and Oromia regions, a cholera outbreak remains active in 23 kebeles of Bale Zone (Oromia) and 9 kebeles of Liban zone, Somali region.

So far, 273 cholera cases have been reported including 9 deaths while 114 additional woredas are at risk of an outbreak. These effects, compounded by inter-communal tensions and violence in different parts of the country, continue to erode the capacity of communities to cope with the various shocks.

The report further said that Ethiopia continues to face increased humanitarian needs due to conflict and displacement, climatic shocks including the severe drought, and disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. "Nearly 20 million people need humanitarian assistance. More than 2.7 million people have been internally displaced across the country, according to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (#30). Conflict and displacement in the north have left more than 9 million people in need in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions, and severe drought is affecting millions more in the south." AS

_______________________//_______________________________

More reading on drought Ethiopia

Analysis: Drought hits Ethiopia again but climate change not only culprit

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.