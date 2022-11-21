Ethiopia: Climate-Related Shocks 'Devastate' Lives and Livelihoods of Nearly 17 Million Pastoralists, Agro-Pastoralist in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — A new report released by the UN climate-related shocks continue to devastate the lives and livelihoods of nearly 17 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralist families in the northeastern, southern and southeastern regions of Ethiopia - Somali, Oromia, Afar and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (SNNP) regions.

The reduced availability of food, water and pasture have triggered internal displacement and deepened food insecurity, exacerbating health and protection risks, the report said.

In Somali and Oromia regions, a cholera outbreak remains active in 23 kebeles of Bale Zone (Oromia) and 9 kebeles of Liban zone, Somali region.

So far, 273 cholera cases have been reported including 9 deaths while 114 additional woredas are at risk of an outbreak. These effects, compounded by inter-communal tensions and violence in different parts of the country, continue to erode the capacity of communities to cope with the various shocks.

The report further said that Ethiopia continues to face increased humanitarian needs due to conflict and displacement, climatic shocks including the severe drought, and disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. "Nearly 20 million people need humanitarian assistance. More than 2.7 million people have been internally displaced across the country, according to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (#30). Conflict and displacement in the north have left more than 9 million people in need in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions, and severe drought is affecting millions more in the south." AS

