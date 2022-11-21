# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe to Visit African Nations Participating At the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

19 November 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confederation of African Football ("CAF") President Dr Patrice Motsepe will visit the African nations that are participating at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On Saturday, 19 November 2022, President Motsepe will kick-off his visit with African champions, Senegal at 13h00 at the team hotel.

At 14h30, he will join Tunisia at Wyndham Grand West Bay Beach hotel in Doha.

The CAF President will also visit Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana in the course of the coming days. CAF and the participating Member Associations will advise.

Confirmed President Motsepe schedule; (Saturday)

13h00: Senegal

Venue: Duhail Handball Sports Hall

14h30: Tunisia

Venue: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

Note: CAF will be supplying photos from these visits.

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com

