Somalia: Somali FM Meets With Serbian Deputy Prime Minister in Belgrade

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, held a bilateral meeting in Belgrade on Thursday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, H.E. Mr. Ivica Dačić , in which they discussed strengthening relations and joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting, which included a number of Serbian ministers, including the Minister of Internal Affairs H.E. Mr. Bratislav Gašić, the Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade H.E. Mr. Tomislav Momirović and the Minister of Economy H.E. Mr.Rade Basta, discussed the deepening of the historical relations between the two countries and the expansion of areas of cooperation in all levels of mutual benefit.