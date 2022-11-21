South Africa: Accident Claims Life of Presidential Protection Unit Policeman

The management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has expressed sadness at the death of one of its members who was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

The policeman, attached to the Presidential Protection Unit, was in a vehicle that was part of a motorcade ferrying Deputy President David Mabuza when the accident happened, said SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

She said: "The SAPS confirms that at about 10:30 on Sunday, 20 November 2022, the Deputy President's motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the back-up vehicles' tyre burst, causing the vehicle to roll over."

She said three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

"One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

"The SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) Unit has been dispatched to notify the families of the deceased member and the injured members," said Mathe.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, on behalf of the SAPS, sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member and also wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

"A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middleburg Police Station," said Mathe.