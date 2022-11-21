Algeria: President Akufo-Addo Swears in Two Ambassadors for Algeria and Guinea

Two new Ambassadors on Thursday were deployed to Algeria and Guinea after they were granted their Letters of Commission with the mandate to safeguard and promote the image and interests of Ghana abroad.

Maxwell Awiaga who heads to Guinea and Yaw Bimpong, Algeria, are both career diplomats.

They swore to the Oaths of Allegiance and Secrecy administered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

The President told the envoys that given their years of experience in foreign service, they are expected to play the lead role in manifesting Ghana's identity and strong values in their respective and designation countries.

The two diplomats were charged to deepen the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the two African nations and seek other areas of engagements that would be beneficial to the people of the respective nations.

"You are the outward manifestation of Ghana at where you are going now. So, you know how to comport yourselves, I do not need to tell you that, I can see from your backgrounds that you've had broad experience in the foreign service," he said.

President Akufo-Addo entreated them to develop cordial relations with the professional foreign service officers at their duty post as their invaluable experience and knowledge would help them work effectively.

"They have to feel your leadership and you are also expected to respect their expertise and capabilities. They will help you, guide you to be able to make correct decisions in the interest of the country," the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo assured the envoys that governments in their respective post would give the needed support to enable them to succeed in their new roles.

Ambassador Awiaga who spoke on behalf of his colleague expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the appointments and the confidence reposed in them.

He assured the president that "we will not disappoint you at all, especially as we know too well that many were called but few were chosen."