Africa: Economic Forum of Francophonie - Saied Calls for Innovative Investments to Support Young Entrepreneurs

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied called Sunday in Djerba to consider ways to implement "innovative" investments to support entrepreneurship among young people in the Francophone space.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th edition of the Economic Forum of the Francophonie held from 20 to 21 November 22, on the theme "For a Shared Growth in the Francophone Space," Saied emphasised the need to make the most of the skills of French-speaking youth who are able to create wealth and promote projects of social and solidarity development.

The President of the Republic also stressed that "shared growth in the Francophone space is not conceivable without quality education accessible to all and without higher education focused on research and innovation".

According to the Head of State, this shared growth also depends on bridging the socio-economic disparities suffered by some Francophone countries and preventing them from achieving their economic takeoff.

This requires joint action and solutions that must be based on the axes of intervention and objectives of the Francophone economic strategy 20206 2025.

On the 4th edition of this economic forum, the President of the Republic stressed that this meeting will examine in depth the main issues inherent in the partnership that Tunisia wishes to establish with other Francophone countries to serve the interests of their respective peoples.

It will also be an opportunity to engage in discussions on ways to develop growth in the Francophone space, in a current international context marked by an economic recession and "galloping" inflation, a shortage of commodities and rising costs of raw materials, he noted.

"These challenges can be transformed into opportunities but this could only be done in a spirit of solidarity ... I remain convinced that the businessmen and women of the Francophone space are capable of developing the necessary synergies to ensure the sustainability of our companies," said President Saied.