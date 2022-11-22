# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Tanzania: VP Urges Tanzanians to Invest in Industrial Sector

21 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sophia Kumkana

VICE PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has urged Tanzanians to vigorously invest in the industrial sector, while insisting the need for those with industries to intensify efforts in increasing production.

Dr Mpango made the remarks on Sunday, during the launch of the Yogi Polypack factory located at Pongwe in Tanga Region, which its construction cost 14.1bn/- and it is already producing wrappers for freezing products and dry foods.

He congratulated the owners of the factory for enabling the government to save foreign currency that would otherwise be used to import products currently produced at the factory.

"This factory is a savior for other industries and entrepreneurs, who had to import materials from abroad," he said.

Moreover, Dr Mpango instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure that they give top priority to Tanga Region industrial areas by providing them with reliable electricity in the long term plan and short-term measures to strengthen the access to electricity that will be implemented in January 2023.

He also instructed the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) through Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), to improve road heading to the factory, saying the existing infrastructure was in pathetic condition.

"The owners of the factory should set themselves the goals of using local raw materials such as sisal hemp and recycled plastic materials in production and ensure that the products of the factory are environmentally friendly," he insisted.

On his part, Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) Dr Selemani Jafo commended the management of the factory for following all environmental procedures in its establishment.

He noted that the government continues with the environmental protection programmes in Tanga Region including setting aside a special area for industrial construction (industrial park) as well as the construction of the modern landfill site in the region.

Earlier, briefing the Vice-President on the construction of the Yogi Polypack packaging factory, the Director of the factory, Mr Rahul Lal thanked the government for creating a conducive environment for local investors to establish their business entities.

He said that the factory has recruited a total of 150 employees so far, while it is expected to hire more than 250 workers when it increases production.

