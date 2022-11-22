Uganda: Paul Ssemogerere Was a Vessel of Peace and Reconciliation - Mourners

Kampala, Uganda — Hundreds of mourners today gathered in Nattale-Nkumba, Entebbe during the final send off of veteran politician Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

Ssemogerere, 90, died on Friday at his home in Rubaga division.

Rt. Rv.Joseph Antony Zziwa, the Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana Diocese, who led the requiem mass, said that the late Ssemogerere was a true servant of Uganda who put people first in each of the positions that he served.

"He was a light to fellow humans and those who faced challenges. He was a model, a true Catholic, humble, trustworthy, faithful, a man of peace and always had the country at heart," said Bishop Zziwa.

He appealed to Ugandans to emulate late Ssemogerere's humility, efforts of seeking togetherness and reconciliation, something he dedicated his time to during retirement.

"He was at some point imprisoned due to politics. But after his release, he never sought for revenge. He has fought a good fight," the chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference added.

The requiem mass was attended by several religious leaders like the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Paul Ssemogerere, Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt Rev. Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and others.

The other dignitaries included; Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga, former Katikkiro Mulwanyamuli Ssemogerere, former Katikkiro John Baptist Walusimbi, former presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi and Dr. Kizza Besigye and others.

In his speech, former Katikkiro Mulwanyamuli Ssemogerere, who is a relative to the late and one of his Lugave clan leaders described the veteran politician as a vessel of peace, reconciliation, humility and leadership.

Germina Namatovu, the wife of the late described him as a peace lover, a teacher on cooperatives and a federal system of government. She however appealed that the scheduled gun salute at the burial of her husband as planned by government be halted since the late Ssemogerere never wanted guns.

She also appealed for a send off of her husband that is free of security scuffles.

For Ann Namakula, a daughter to the deceased, her father was a nice person with a good heart. She said that much as they are five siblings, the late Ssemogerere was a father and a mentor to many.

The late Ssemogerere was born on 11th February 1932, in Bumangi, Buggala Island, Ssese.

He went to St. John Boys Boarding Primary School and later to St. Henry's College Kitovu, in the primary section, before the primary component was abolished. He then joined Kisubi Boys where he completed his Primary Leaving Certificate (PLE) in1946.

In 1947, Paul Kawanga joined St. Mary's College Kisubi Secondary. He obtained the Secondary Leaving Certificate in 1949, and was admitted to Senior Secondary One in 1950, and obtained the Cambridge Overseas School Certificate in 1952.

After St. Mary's College Kisubi, Ssemogerere first enrolled at Makerere College, then the University College of East Africa, when it was still an affiliate of the University of London for a Diploma in Education.

He undertook several graduate courses abroad, obtaining a PhD in Public Administration at the Syracuse University of New York in 1979. He proceeded to Tanzania for the Moshi unity conference of Ugandans in readiness for the overthrow of Idi Amin, and became a member of the National Consultative Council, which was the Third Parliament of Uganda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ssemogerere contested twice for Presidency in 1980 against former President Milton Obote and in 1996 against the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and lost before he retired from active politics.

He is a former President of the Democratic Party- DP, which he led for 25 years after replacing Benedicto Kiwanuka who was made to disappear in 1972. He handed over the party leadership to the late John Ssebana Kizito in 2005, the former Kampala City Mayor.

Dr. Ssemogerere is a former member of the Uganda Legislative Council in which he served between 1961 to 1962, a former Member of Parliament for North Mengo Constituency, former Leader of Opposition, former Minister of Labour and other positions.