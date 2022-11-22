# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Lesotho: Renowned Soccer Coach Matete Dies

22 November 2022
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

FORMER Likuena coach, Seephephe Matete has died, the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has announced.

The association said Matete died in Johannesburg on Sunday after a long illness.

"It is with great sadness that the Lesotho Football Association inform the football fraternity of the passing away of its legendary player and coach Seephephe Matete, who was affectionately known, as 'Mochine' or number 10," LeFA said in a statement

Matete, who served LeFA in different capacities over the years, is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have graced Lesotho's football fields.

His football career also took him to South Africa, where he played in the mines and for Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mochini will also be remembered as the first coach to guide the Lesotho national team to a CAF competition, when along with Lehlohonolo Thotanyana, they helped the national Under-20 side to the then African Youth Championship in Benin in 2005.

Matete, who also coached Matlama and LMPS at different stages of his career, was also the national teams' coordinator and LeFA technical director. He is also remembered for being one of the country's first CAF coach Instructors.

LeFA said he had been scheduled to instruct the ongoing CAF A Licence Coaching Course but had to be replaced at the eleventh hour due to ill-health.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the football fraternity at large. Words cannot express how saddened we are to lose this icon. We wish the family comfort, courage and lots of love as we all mourn our legend.

"He will be remembered for his bubbly personality and passion for the beautiful game. May his soul rest in peace," LeFA said.

