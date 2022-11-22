# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Uganda: Soccer Fans Urged to Avoid Crowded Places

21 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

Police has advised the general public against watching the World Cup tournament in crowded places, saying this makes them a target of terrorist attacks.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, disclosed that police has partnered with all security agencies countrywide to monitor the situation, to avoid a repeat of the 2010 World Cup finals when terrorists struck and killed tens in Kampala.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicked off yesterday (November 20) and concludes on December 18.

"Let us protect ourselves to avoid giving room to the terrorists that killed people in Kampala. let us try our best to watch the tournaments from home", Onyango

Onyango said that the police heavily deployed both plain and uniformed officers to monitor the situation across the country.

He disclosed that police has instructed all local council leaders to whip on the bar owners violating the guidelines issued by police.

