Egypt Inks Projects Worth $15b At COP27 - Environment Min.

21 November 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has signed agreements to carry out projects at a value of around $15 billion at the recent United Nations climate conference (COP27), said Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad.

Speaking to DMC TV channel, she reiterated on Monday that the projects inked at COP27, whose activities lasted until Saturday in Sharm El Sheikh, will be carried out to counter the negative impacts of climate change.

The minister highlighted the importance of the launch of Africa waste 50 Initiative, which aims to raise the safe recycling rate of African waste to 50 percent by 2050.

The initiative is set to contribute to improving public health and creating further job opportunities, she said.

The minister also lauded Egypt's successful organization of the COP27, noting that the political leadership works on enforcing recommendations of the conference.

