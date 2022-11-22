# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Namibia: Witbooi Withdraws From Swapo Deputy Secretary General Race

21 November 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has announced that parliamentarian Lucia Witbooi has withdrawn from the ruling party's deputy secretary general contest ahead of this weekend's Swapo elective congress.

Witbooi withdrew on Monday, Geingob said.

Witbooi was backing international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for the party's vice president post and to become the Swapo presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

