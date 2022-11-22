# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Namibia: 'Germans Can Keep Their Blood-Stained Money'

21 November 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sophie Tendane

A GROUP of people from the Ancestral Land Foundation of Namibia (Aflon), who protested against ancestral land dispossession on Friday in Windhoek, say Germany can keep its blood-stained money and return their land.

Aflon communication socialist Sandie Tjaronda said the Ovaherero and Nama people are not demanding generous handouts from Germany or the Namibian government, but rather the return of their ancestral inheritance, including land, wealth and their heritage as rightful heirs, consistent with the collateral damage caused to affected communities.

"The Germans can keep their blood-stained money and give us our land back. We demand for the inclusion of the affected communities in the negotiations with the German government, including members of these communities in the diaspora, such as Botswana and South Africa," he said.

Tjaronda said the Namibian government must desist from its pretentious manipulative ploys, and play a facilitating and oversight role to allow meaningful dialogue between the German government and representatives of the affected communities.

"Government cannot be the player and referee at the same time in this process. There must be clear and transparent segregation of roles in the dialogue," he said.

Tjaronda said the Namibian government must impose a moratorium on all land with ancestral profiles with historical jurisdiction of the Ovaherero and Nama, for a just land dispute settlement to be attained.

"Any attempts by other tribal groupings to acquire land in the areas where dispossession and neo-colonial occupation in the former German South West Africa took place, should be viewed as a counter-productive measure to achieving restorative justice for the Ovaherero and Nama nation communities.

"Place all land reform (resettlement programmes) on hold for the next 24 months until all stakeholders have had an opportunity to deliberate on the fundamentals of land reform," he said.

Aflon is also demanding fresh inclusive dialogue with affected communities within 60 days of receipt of the petition. "We give the custodian ministries in these matters raised, including the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, 90 days to facilitate consensus with relevant groups on the glaring inconsistencies raised by the petition," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.