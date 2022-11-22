Angola: Musician Nagrelha to Be Buried Tuesday

Luanda — Angolan Musician Gelson Caio Manuel Mendes, also known as Nagrelha, member of the musical group Os Lambas, will be buried on Tuesday (22), at 11:00 am in the Santa Ana cemetery in Luanda Province, said the vice governor of Luanda for Political and Social sector, Manuel Gonçalves.

Talking to the press this Sunday, during a press conference on Nagrelha funeral eulogies, Manuel Golçalves said that the funeral will be preceded by a moment for public tribute at the Cidadela stadium where the wake is taking place.

According to the official, for Monday around 08 am, is scheduled the individual public tribute and then it is reserved for associations, political and religious institutions.

A specific moment is also planned for artists from the different areas of Angolan culture, who wish to bid the final farewell to the Kuduro music style icon.

At 07 pm on Monday, there will be the reading of all the messages of condolence presented by civil society organisations, religious and political institutions.

On Tuesday, which is the funeral day, a mass will be held and then the body will leave for a procession in the municipality of Sambizanga, district where the artist lived and became famous with his group, Os Lambas.

Manuel Gonçalves called all the citizens and kudurista singers particularly to keep their composure in order to maintain public order and everyone´s security who will want to say goodbye to the deceased.

"There is no point in us creating disturbances, all steps are being taken with the agreement of the relatives", stressed the official.

However, due to the number of people who may attend the funeral, the organising committee for the funeral ceremonies, thought it best to close the Santa Ana Cemetery on 22 November, thus reserving it exclusively for Nagrelha´s funeral.

Regarding Luanda Provincial Police Command, the chief superintendent Lázaro Conceição stated that over 800 police officers are ready to secure both the wake, the procession and the moment of burial at Santa Ana Cemetery.

The official appealed to the citizens to go to the Cidadela stadium without the cars, and as the situation evolves, the entry of vehicles will be limited, as well as the public, taking into account the number of seats.

The chief superintendent added as well that on 22 November, the Deolinda Rodrigues Avenue will be closed and the drivers will have to use Palanca and Terra-Nova district.

The family spokesman, Ti Perigo, thanked the government´s support as well as revealed that there is no conflict between Nagrelha and his wife's family as it is being circulated in the social network.

Nagrelha became famous through the group Os Lambas, created in the 1990s, which also included the musicians Amizade (deceased), Bruno King and Andeloy.