# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Angolan Women Organisation Congratulates African Handball Champions

20 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Executive Secretariat of the Organisation of Angolan Women (OMA) congratulated Sunday the Angolan senior women's handball team on the conquest of the 15th African Championship title.

Finished Saturday in Dakar, Senegal, the national team beat Cameroon 29-19 in the final, a feat that makes the women's organisation proud, OMA said in a statement.

"The golden ladies, true patriots who gave their best to bring another trophy to the country, represent the strength of Angolan women, the spirit of mission and delivery to the cause of the nation", reads the statement.

It adds that the bravery of the Angolan women will serve as an example for new generations, encouragement and dissemination of women's sports, an example of resilience, overcoming, team spirit and strategic vision of women.

Following this, OMA reaffirms its commitment to continue advocating for the emancipation and promotion of public policies aimed at protecting and promoting the rights of Angolan women.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.