Angolan Women Organisation Congratulates African Handball Champions

Luanda — The Executive Secretariat of the Organisation of Angolan Women (OMA) congratulated Sunday the Angolan senior women's handball team on the conquest of the 15th African Championship title.

Finished Saturday in Dakar, Senegal, the national team beat Cameroon 29-19 in the final, a feat that makes the women's organisation proud, OMA said in a statement.

"The golden ladies, true patriots who gave their best to bring another trophy to the country, represent the strength of Angolan women, the spirit of mission and delivery to the cause of the nation", reads the statement.

It adds that the bravery of the Angolan women will serve as an example for new generations, encouragement and dissemination of women's sports, an example of resilience, overcoming, team spirit and strategic vision of women.

Following this, OMA reaffirms its commitment to continue advocating for the emancipation and promotion of public policies aimed at protecting and promoting the rights of Angolan women.