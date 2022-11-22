# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Angola Win Three Gold Medals At Yaoundé Judo Open

9 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola national Judo team won three gold medals Saturday in the categories of -52kg, -57kg and -90kg of the African Open, held in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

In the -52kg category, Sónia Lourenço won the gold medal, her second in the competition, after the first she won on Thursday.

In the -57kg, gold was won by Jeovana Freire, while Adriano Tchissende took gold in the -90kg category.

In total Angola won five medals in this event, all gold, including the one won by Zeferino Gabriel, also in his debut on Thursday.

Last weekend, Angola occupied the first position in the Dakar Open, where the team won three gold medals, one silver and five bronze.

