Angola/South Africa: Angola Draw With South Africa in FIFA Friendly Match

20 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola senior men's football team drew 1-1 with South Africa in the second of a total of two FIFA friendly matches played in Johannesburg.

Angola even led the match from minute 20, but South Africa levelled the encounter through Lapasa at minute 28 thanks to a penalty.

Last week, also in South African territory, the national team defeated Botswana 1-0, with the sole goal of the match scored by Mabululo in minute 41.

These two matches served as preparation for the CHAN Cup to be held next year.

