Uganda: Over 80,000 Candidates to Sit for Ubteb Exams

Uganda Business and Technical examinations Board (UBTEB) has said it has registered 87,800 candidates to sit for the November/ December 2022 examinations series that kick off today.

Out of this, 33,504 are female and 54,296 males. The special needs candidates will be accorded specialised education arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, while others will be accorded extra 30 minutes.

Officials said the board has accordingly deployed 67 support personnel to assist candidates with special needs. The remarks were made as the board's flagging off of examination reconnoitres.

The board said public perception towards TVET studies is steadily improving, noting the increase in the number of females pursuing programmes.

Onesmus Oyesigye, the executive secretary said the examinations will be conducted in two phases to enable maximum supervision, coordination and monitoring of the examinations.

He stated that as part of enhancing inclusive education, the board registered a total of 67 candidates with special needs pursuing various academic professions.

"As part of vigilance and ensuring the security of examinations, the board has deployed over 5000 examinations managers that is; area coordinators, supervisors, practical assessors and verifiers," he said.

Given the practical and hands on assessment of some modules, Oyesigye said the board deployed 3693 practical assessors and 50 verifiers to conduct on spot assessment of candidates in the fields of cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes. These include the practitioners and others from world of work.

"The board appeals to heads of centres and candidates to adhere and observe standard operating procedures and guidelines on Covid-19 and ebola pandemic issued by the ministry of health," he guided.

He encouraged all candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examinations malpractice.