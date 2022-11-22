Uganda: KCCA Unveils Plans to Construct Over 40 Public Toilets in the City

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka has revealed that more than 40 modern public toilets are to be constructed in Kampala to ease pressure on the existing toilets and improve sanitation.

The toilets will be constructed under the Kampala-Lake Victoria Sanitation Project (K-LVWATSAN). The revelation was made on November 19 during celebrations to mark the World Toilet Day that was held at Nakawa market.

The day was marked under the theme: 'Making the invisible visible'. In commemoration of the day, KCCA officials were engaged in cleaning community sanitary facilities across the five divisions.

Kisaka explained that the authority is finalising engagements with National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to implement the Kampala-Lake Victoria sanitation project.

"Through this project over 40 modern public toilets will be constructed in all our five divisions. We are building a smart city, a transformational initiative that will change the way in which the city functions to make Kampala more inclusive, safe, sustainable, efficient, resilient and ultimately a better place to live, work and play," Kisaka said.

The smart city initiative is focused on leveraging technology twinned with infrastructure for people's wellbeing in the growth and development of the city.

Under the sanitation for millions project KCCA has constructed 44 inclusive, gender friendly, climate resilient toilet stances and 53 toilets under the city-wide inclusive sanitation program.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the MP for Nakawa West, applauded Kisaka on the smart city initiative which is aimed at transforming the city.

According to the United Nations over 3 billion people are still living with poor quality toilets that ruin their health and pollute the environment.