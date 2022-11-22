Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu Passes Away

The Chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu passed away on 19 November at the age of 76.

Veteran freedom fighter Gebrebrhan Eyasu who joined the EPLF in 1975 served his country and people in various capacities with commitment.

After Independence veteran freedom fighter Gebrebrhan was vice chairman and later chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Veteran freedom fighter Mr. Gebrebrhan is survived by his wife and three children.

The funeral service of veteran freedom fighter Mr. Gebrenrhan Eyasu will be held tomorrow, 22 November, at 10 in the morning at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of veteran freedom fighter Mr. Gebrabrahan Eyasu, the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans expresses condolences to families and friends.