Malawi: Protection of Children's Rights Require Consolidated Efforts Among Stakeholders

22 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chimbano Mbewe

In commemorating this year's World Children's Day, Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Welfare said the country's current increased child rights abuse cases require a serious consolidated efforts among stakeholders for them to fully enjoy their rights.

Deputy Minister Agness Nkusa Nkhoma said this during the commemorations on Saturday of the World Children's Day which falls every October 20.

The event, held at ABC Blue Gym in Lilongwe, was organized by UNICEF and Nkusa Nkhoma lamented that the country is registering a lot of cases to do with children's rights abuse -- which some of them are contributing to early child marriages, premature pregnancies, drug abuse, school dropouts and many other factors.

"UNICEF is doing good in children's education in the country," she said.

"Let other stakeholders borrow a leaf and lead the way in promoting education and protecting the rights of the children because in that way we'll build a future responsible citizens."

In his remarks, UNICEF Malawi representative, Rudolf Schwenk promised that their organization will continue upholding children rights in Malawi, adding that children must be empowered in different areas like health, sanitation, education and be able to demand their rights.

"Children must be given a voice -- a chance to be better citizens that can hold leaders accountable and protect them," he said.

There were a number of activities during the commemorations such as a football match between 'Mafana' -- a team which comprised children and 'Atsogo' -- a team which had players like the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda; former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice-president, James Mwenda; FAM executive member, Rashid Mtelera; Rev. Vasco Kachipapa; Standard Bank CEO, Philip Madinga; Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto and several others.

There were also performances by Salama Group, drama while Elli Njuchi spiced up with a number of music pieces.

