# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia: TPLF Sets a New Condition for Laying Down the Arms

22 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The leaders of Tigray said that their forces will not lay down their arms until the residents of the northern region of Ethiopia are guaranteed their safety.

The disarmament of the army and militia groups was an important part of the peace agreement signed between the government and the TPLF on November 2.

The two top leaders of the Tigray TPLF party accused the Eritrean army of still operating in northern Ethiopia where they were committing atrocities.

They said that it was difficult for the TPLF forces to disarm them.

We asked DR Feysal Roble, an expert on political issues in Ethiopia, about the impact of these issues on the agreement that took place in South Africa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.