Somalia: TPLF Sets a New Condition for Laying Down the Arms

The leaders of Tigray said that their forces will not lay down their arms until the residents of the northern region of Ethiopia are guaranteed their safety.

The disarmament of the army and militia groups was an important part of the peace agreement signed between the government and the TPLF on November 2.

The two top leaders of the Tigray TPLF party accused the Eritrean army of still operating in northern Ethiopia where they were committing atrocities.

They said that it was difficult for the TPLF forces to disarm them.

We asked DR Feysal Roble, an expert on political issues in Ethiopia, about the impact of these issues on the agreement that took place in South Africa.