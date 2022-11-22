# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Uganda: UPDF to Build More Barracks At Border Points

22 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

The UPDF has cautioned the community living around border points to be mindful of those who seek to gather intelligence from them.

The caution came days after armed South Sudanese gunmen attacked and abducted eight people in Agoro, Lamwo district.

In a meeting in Agoro, the UPDF led by the 5th division commander Brig. William Bainomugisha tasked locals to provide security intelligence to the UPDF to support them in their operation

Brig Bainomugisha said the UPDF is ready to build more barracks at the border points urging locals to provide land.

But the community said government should address the boundary issues with its South Sudan counterparts.

The UPDF and the district officials agreed to have a joint meeting with the army leadership of South Sudan on to discuss modalities to rescue those who were abducted by unknown gunmen.

